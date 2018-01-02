Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has always been very vocal about his love for the reality TV star. And it seems their fondness for each other grew after the 33-year-old “KUWTK” star became pregnant.

Thompson shared a video of himself with Kardashian in the car via his social media account. In the clip, the Cleveland Cavaliers player told Kardashian that she looks good. “And you’re six months. You a fine six months, baby. I’ll tell you that,” he added.

Kardashian and Thompson celebrated New Year’s Eve together. On her Instagram account, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a photo of herself kissing Thompson on the lips. In her caption, Kris Jenner’s third child simply wrote, “Day 1 of 2018.”

Meanwhile, Thompson and Kardashian have not shied away from praising each other publicly. Last month, she announced her first pregnancy via another post on Instagram. In the snap, Kardashian showed off her growing baby bump. And in her lengthy caption, she noted how her boyfriend has made her feel beautiful since day one of her pregnancy.

“Thank you for treating me like a queen. Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages. Tristan, most of all, thank you for making me a mommy,” she wrote.

Following her announcement, Thompson also thanked Kardashian for allowing him to be part of her pregnancy journey. In his short message, he also told his girlfriend that she looks even better while she’s pregnant.

Kardashian and Thompson will be welcoming their first child – a boy – sometime in March. She previously confirmed that she’s six months pregnant after a fan asked her on Twitter when her due date is.

But even before Kardashian made the confirmation about her pregnancy, a source already told People a couple of months ago that she will become a first-time parent soon.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby and they are absolutely thrilled. This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle,” the source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus