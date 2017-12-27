Although some people are still holding on to the final days of 2017, others are already looking ahead for what’s to come. While older moviegoers will likely turn their focus to the latest action and horror flicks that will be released in theaters, it doesn’t mean there aren’t any kid movies coming out in 2018 for the little ones to enjoy.

When the new year rolls around, there will be plenty of family-friendly films available to watch in theaters. Check out these 16 movies kids should look forward to seeing in 2018.

“Paddington 2” — Jan. 12

Paddington is happily settled with the Brown family and beloved all through town. While visiting an antique shop, he finds the perfect present for his aunt ahead of her 100th birthday. However, when a thief steals the item, Paddington must take down the criminal and reclaim his aunt’s birthday gift. This movie has already been released overseas, but children in the US will have to wait until January to see “Paddington 2” in theaters.

“Arctic Justice Thunder Squad” —Jan. 26

Tired of his low-level position in the mail room, a fox named Swifty secretly delivers a package meant to be handled by high-level foxes. When Swifty realizes he has stumbled across an evil villain determined to take over the world, he calls on his friends to help him save the day.

“Peter Rabbit” — Feb. 9

After a kind animal lover moves in next door, Peter and Mr. McGregor’s ongoing feud takes an ugly turn when they compete for her affection.

“Early Man” — Feb. 16

After learning how the civilized population lives, a caveman named Dug must unite his tribe against their powerful enemy known as the Bronze Age.

“A Wrinkle In Time” — March 9

Following her father’s disappearance, a young girl named Meg learns that the astrophysicist has actually been captured and is being held prisoner on a distant planet. With the help of a few friends, Meg embarks on a dangerous journey to reunite with her dad.

“Sherlock Gnomes” — March 23

After moving into a new garden, Gnomeo and Juliet couldn’t be happier, but when the other garden gnomes begin to disappear, the couple calls on Sherlock Gnomes to find their missing friends and family.

“Duck Duck Goose” — April 20

A careless goose finds himself saddled with a whole lot of responsibilities when he decides to travel south with two lost ducklings.

“The Incredibles 2” — June 15

Photo: Disney/Pixar

The Parr family is finally back in a long, overdue sequel. This time around, the superheroes are struggling to maintain a normal life between Elastigirl saving the world and Mr. Incredible trying to raise their superhuman children. On top of that, the family will have to stop a new villain from carrying out his evil plan.

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — July 13

Dracula, Mavis, Johnny and their loved ones attempt to enjoy a nice family vacation. However, the getaway takes a turn for the worse when Dracula falls for a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing.

“Smallfoot” — Sep 28

A yeti named Migo causes a commotion in his community after he comes across a creature that isn’t supposed to exist.

“The Nutcracker And The Four Realms” — Nov. 2

After losing the key that unlocks a box possessing a unique gift from her late mother, a young girl finds herself in a parallel universe where she must find the key and restore harmony to the chaotic world.

“The Grinch” — Nov. 9

The tale of the mean-spirited, green creature and his plan to steal Christmas from Whoville will be told once again, this time in a 3D animated feature.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — Nov. 16

In this magical sequel, Albus Dumbledore calls on Newt Scamander to help stop Gellert Grindelwald from following through with his plan to create a new Wizarding Order.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” — Nov. 21

Ralph and Vanellope must venture inside of the internet in order to find a part that will fix an arcade game.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Dec. 14

Following the death of Peter Parker, protecting New York City no longer lies in the hands of just Spider-Man. In this upcoming animated movie, a high school student will learn that he isn’t the only one destined to wear the superhero’s mask.

“Mary Poppins Returns” — Dec. 25

The sequel to the 1964 original movie finds Michael and Jane all grown. After Michael, who is now the father of three children, experiences a heart-breaking loss, his childhood nanny, Mary Poppins, returns to help the family reclaim their happiness.