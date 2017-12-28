Fans got quite a surprise on Wednesday when they checked out Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account and found all of her Christmas card posts had been deleted.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had previously been teasing the famous family’s Christmas card by releasing one photo each day leading up to Christmas.

However, fans were disappointed when Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be pregnant with her first child, failed to make an appearance in the picture shared on Christmas Day.

The final photo featured Kim, her children, North and Saint West, and three of her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kourtney’s children, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, also appeared on the card as well as their grandmother, Kris Jenner, her mother Mary Jo Campbell, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

Although Kim did not address the backlash she received following Kylie’s absence, fans were not shy about voicing their disappointment on Christmas. “Kimberly where is pregnant Kylie? Don’t play,” one fan tweeted.

“I was sitting in my bed waiting to see the bump and this is what we get?” another disappointed fan wrote.

One fan admitted that they had a feeling Kylie’s baby bump wouldn’t be featured on the family’s Christmas card. “Disappointed but not surprised,” the Twitter user wrote.

Kim previously told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she didn’t feel comfortable addressing pregnancy rumors involving members of her family because they agreed to never speak on one another’s situations.

“We just decided there’s so much that goes on that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves, so I will speak about myself. Hopefully, they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have,” she explained.

Kim revealed that the family learned it is best to address their own issues rather than having others speak for them.

“Alright, I’m going to break it down. This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one,” she said.

While Kim has yet to explain why she has deleted her Christmas card posts from Instagram, Kourtney and Kris still have photos of the holiday card up on their Instagram accounts.

