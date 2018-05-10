Rapper Kanye West is a lot of things to a lot of people. For some, he is a genius and a visionary who is not afraid to speak his mind. For others, he is an insensitive guy who likes to stir up trouble by making controversial comments.

But for his wife, Kim Kardashian, West is a stand-up guy with an incredible sense of humor. “He’s probably the funniest guy you’ve ever met,” the reality TV star told Vanity Fair about her husband. “He’s just really witty and quick.”

Aside from West’s humorous side, Kardashian also appreciates her husband’s creative juices. When it comes to her projects, she always makes a point to consult with him.

“I always love my husband’s opinion. We always have a good balance - or, like, even if he won’t know, he’ll be like, ‘You know what? I have a really good packaging person that can help perfect your box.’ And it’s worked. And it saved me when I’m just maybe, you know - when my vision isn’t coming to life and I’m stuck. He’ll always help me pick the pieces up,” she said.

Lately, West has been the subject of controversies especially when he supported President Donald Trump on Twitter and said during a guest appearance on TMZ Live that slavery is a choice.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race,” he said.

West's action has really gotten Kardashian worried, but a source close to the TV personality said she will stick by his side no matter what happens. "Kim is absolutely worried about him right now, but she will defend him publicly to the end. She's a very loyal wife, and her tweets and everything she's been saying is definitely very calculated to help Kanye," the insider dished to People.