Former convict Alice Marie Johnson is now out of prison thanks to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian West. So when the two ladies finally came face to face on Wednesday, it was a cause for celebration.

The two met in Memphis, according to People. One of the first things they did was to share about their meeting on social media. Johnson was sent to prison back in 1996, so Snapchat still wasn’t a thing. So Kim stepped up and showed her how it’s done.

“Alice has never used filters before so I’m showing her the ropes. Love you Alice!” Kim said in one of the videos.

That same day, the two ladies had a talk with Hoda Kotb of NBC’s “Today” show. “I love this woman,” Kim said of great-grandmother Johnson, who happily responded, “I love this lady.”

“I mean I already knew just by talking to you on the phone and just seeing you in videos, but I mean you are everything and more than I ever thought,” Kim gushed.

Despite their talks, Johnson admitted that she was still starstruck when she first laid eyes on the reality star. “Oh, my reaction was — this is Kim!”

Johnson was a former drug dealer who was convicted in 1996 for her involvement in a Memphis cocaine trafficking organization. She was sentenced to life imprisonment, but was granted parole by the president after the intervention of Kim.

Kim’s meeting with President Donald Trump generated tons of criticisms, and many have even said that the reality star is now being used by Trump to boost his ratings.

But wwhen asked by CNN about her meeting with the president and if she is now part of Trump’s endorsers, Kim replied: “I think Kanye’s already given him legitimacy in that way.”

“I was working on this before. I don’t think I would be used. At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. What could he really use me for?” she continued.

Kim’s husband, West, has been very vocal about his love for Trump. He even stated on Twitter that they both have “dragon energy.”