Warhorse Studios’ “Kingdom Come: Deliverance” is scheduled for release on Tuesday, Feb. 13. On the same day, fans will be greeted with a day-one patch that they need to download in order to enjoy the best quality experience the game has to offer. However, due to the update’s massive size, many got confused if the patch is the game itself.

Late last week, it was revealed that “Kingdom Come: Deliverance” has a 23.07GB day-one patch on PS4, making the total file size of the game around 46GB. Based on the release notes of version 1.01, the big update adds multiple new events to the open world, significantly improves dialogue animations, enhances general combat and so much more.

Upon learning the ginormous size of the update, many fans took to the Resetera forum to question if the patch is actually the game itself. It also did not help that one Resetera member posted that the physical disc of the game only contained 100MB of data. Many then questioned why the publisher allowed this to happen. Some wondered how reviewers managed to try the game when the patch could actually be the real game.

Fortunately, publisher Deep Silver’s Will Powers stepped in to clarify things before things got out of hand. In a response to the person who provided the screenshot showing the 100MB data from the disc, Powers said that he can confirm that the disc contains the full game and that the game is installed from the disc even before the patch was implemented.

In a separate post, Powers also blasted the rumors that the disc only comes with 100MB of data. He then encouraged fans to download the day-one patch since it is the product of the team’s hard work during the weeks in between the submission of the final build and its release date.

Powers also grabbed the chance to further clarify the importance of the day-one update. “This is a major patch that improves overarching mechanics throughout the game, so it touches almost all of these 2GB archives in the entire game build. Essentially you are having to redownload the game to replace the existing files. It shouldn’t stack them and inflate your hard drive, but rather replace the previously downloaded build files,” he explained.

Developer Warhorse Studios executive producer Martin Klima has also issued a statement regarding the massive day-one update. “The production realities of game development mean that a ‘release’ version has to be finalized some time before the actual release date. We could have used this time to get some rest, or we could use it to create some additional content and sell it to you as DLC, but we went back to the version-to-be-released and worked on it.”

“The results are obvious: quests are more balanced, RPG progression is smoother, the game runs faster and every facet of the game got more polish. The drawback of course is that most of the data in the old build was replaced and has to be downloaded as a patch. At a hefty size, it’s going to take some time to download and it’s a shame. Still, we strongly believe that after four years wait it will pay off to wait a little bit longer while the Day 1 patch is downloading. Trust me, it will deliver the awesome experience YOU deserve!”

Below is the release notes of version 1.01:

Addition of multiple new events to the open world.

Massive improvement in dialogue animations.

Gaining money and experience is rebalanced.

Weapon and armor stats are rebalanced.

General combat improvements.

Improved NPC reaction time.

Sound propagation adjusted.

Archery is now possible in stealth mode.

Improved Persuasion UI.

Plus numerous other bug fixes and improvements.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance” is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses players in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. It is coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Photo: Warhorse Studios