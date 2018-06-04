Following the release of a compromising photo featuring Scott Disick getting close to a mystery woman, it appears the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is still in a relationship with Sofia Richie.

Shortly after Disick was photographed with his hands around the waist of a mystery blonde woman on Thursday, rumors began to circulate that Richie had dumped her beau after learning about the cheating scandal.

However, sources close to the stars told TMZ the two are still dating even though several outlets have reported they split. Although Richie was allegedly upset over the photo that was taken of her boyfriend and another woman at Kanye West’s album listening party, the model did not dump the television personality.

The mystery woman in question is allegedly a friend of Disick’s who he has known for years and what appeared to be a cozy encounter was in no way romantic. Insiders revealed the two did not go home together and claimed Disick was simply drunk when he told guests at the event that he was single.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Following news of Richie and Disick’s suspected breakup, sources told E! News the 19-year-old dumped Kourtney Kardashian’s ex due to his out of control behavior.

“Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumors of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around,” an insider said. “She couldn’t take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it's just very toxic behavior. It’s very up and down.”

However, a different source told People Richie and Disick’s split may not be permanent. Friends of the couple believe there is a good chance their relationship is “not totally over.”

“They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together,” the insider explained.

In fact, those close to the stars seem to think the two will be back together fairly soon, saying, “No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks.”

“Scott seems fine. He even thinks she might change her mind. He isn’t really taking it seriously,” the source added.

Despite rumors of the cheating scandal, Richie still follows Disick on Instagram and the stars have not erased photos of one another from their individual pages.

Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images