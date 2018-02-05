Kris Jenner has another granddaughter to dote on after daughter Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" momager was very pleased to welcome another addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan after Kylie's delivery. Kris took to Twitter to express her joy over the arrival of a new baby.

"God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!" she wrote, tagging daughter Kylie in her post.

Kylie has been rumored to be pregnant for months, but the "Life of Kylie" star had never confirmed the reports until this weekend. The 20-year-old lip kit mogul took to social media to confirm that she delivered a healthy baby girl on Feb. 1 and apologized to her fans for keeping her pregnancy secret this whole time.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Kylie wrote. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

"My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding," Kylie continued.

Back in November, many were convinced about Kylie's and Khloe Kardashian's pregnancies when their mom shared a snap of nine pajama sets on Instagram. Six bundles were named while the remaining three were not. "KUWTK" fans were quick to conclude that the three sets were for Kim's, Khloe's and Kylie's babies.

At the time, only Kim confirmed that she was expecting via surrogate. Khloe only announced her pregnancy in December, while Kylie remained mum about hers.

In an interview, Kris denied that she hinted at three upcoming grandbabies in her post. The momager explained that the pajama sets were only sent to her, and she did not purchase nine bundles to announce Khloe's and Kylie's pregnancies.

"Well, this was a gift," Kris told Steve Harvey. "I went on their website and they were all sold out, so I called the company and said, 'Come on, don't you guys have a few left?' And that's what they sent!"

Photo: Getty Images/David Buchan