Kathy Griffin opened up about the night she shared the controversial decapitated Donald Trump photo.

In her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Griffin confessed that on that night, she was set to host a dinner party for Kris Jenner, Melanie Griffith and Rita Wilson. However, just hours before their dinner, she was too anxious due to the backlash she received concerning her controversial post.

"I wondered, 'Should I cancel the dinner?' And then I thought, 'No, these are three women who could probably give me good advice,'" Griffin recalled.

As a result, she pushed through with the dinner party. "We sat at the table and talked about it," Griffin continued. "We hashed out options, and they were trying to make me feel good — getting the laughs going because I was so freaked out."

Jenner and Griffin have been friends for years. In fact, in 2017, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" momager shared a snap of Griffin babysitting her grandchildren North and Saint West.

In the photo, the comedian is lying on the grass, surrounded by two dogs and two kids. She is holding a tupperware of dog biscuits with some of it on her white button-up shirt.

"When @kathygriffin is babysitting my grandchildren but suddenly realizes she is outnumbered by toddlers and dogs...OMG!!" Jenner wrote in the caption.

Griffin admitted that she had a great time with Jenner, Griffith and Wilson. But a number of her famous friends and even her mom were appalled by her move.

"She said, 'I am not with you on this one, Kathy. You've gone too far,'" Griffin recalled of her mom's reaction.

Griffin issued an apology over the controversial post, but later on, she retracted and defended her act as a free speech issue. The "Suddenly Susan" star was sure that she did not commit a crime with her post.

"I didn't commit a crime," Griffin told THR. "I didn't rape anybody. I didn't assault anybody. I didn't get a DUI. I mean, my God, there are celebrities that fucking kill people."

In her interview with Sunrise in August, Griffin revealed that she was not sorry for what she did. In fact, she refused to refer to Donald Trump as the president and called him "the fool" instead.

"I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was [expletive], the whole thing got so blown out of proportion," she said. "I lost everybody."

Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown