Every new mom is given a push present to mark the occasion of her giving birth to a child. Most moms receive jewellery or furniture, or even a fun trip somewhere.

But in the case of “Life of Kylie” star Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to Stormi Webster this February, her push present is a rare $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari.

According to People, the vehicle has red interior and butterfly doors, and makes a nice addition to her expensive car collection that includes a Land Rover and a Ferrari 458 Spider. However, her family thought it was a bit too much. “Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” a source said about Kylie’s sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to her new car.

“[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth,” the source added. “Her family thinks she should tone down things a tad now when she is a mom. She is obviously still very immature when it comes to certain aspects of her life. But she is a great mom. She only leaves her baby girl for short outings.”

Since giving birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, Kylie and her baby daddy Travis Scott only went on a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu in Malibu, California. During that rare outing, the couple rode her push present.

Ever since she got pregnant, Kylie has kept quiet about her personal life. But on Feb. 21, she provided a rare glimpse of her motherhood when she posted a tweet saying that Stormi is “good” and the new mom is “still staring at her all day. She looks just like me when I was a baby.”

Fans have been pleading with the reality star to share more photos and videos of Stormi, but it might not happen anytime soon.

“She is extremely protective and she is very focused on trying to keep motherhood private for right now,” a different source shared with Us Weekly. “She used to love being in the limelight, but that has totally changed.” Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller