Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are settling into life as parents just fine.

Weeks after welcoming daughter Stormi, Jenner and her rapper boyfriend stepped out together for a lunch date with their family and friends at Nobu Malibu on Saturday, Feb. 24, People reported. This was the first time that Jenner and Scott have been seen in public together since they welcomed their first child.

The couple kept it simple yet chic in casual black ensembles, though Jenner added a pop of color with a red jacket. However, what caught the attention of fans aside from the loved-up couple was their sweet new ride, a black Ferrari La Ferrari.

Over the weekend, the 20-year-old lip kit mogul showed off the lavish present she received from Scott to celebrate the arrival of their daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1. Kylie shared a clip of the Ferrari, which has red interiors and butterfly doors, on her Instagram story. “Push present,” she said in the video, while showing off the new car.

According to Car and Driver magazine, the Ferrari La Ferrari starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production.

As for how they are coping with being first time parents, a source recently said that Jenner and her baby daddy are a “good team” when it comes to raising and taking care of Stormi. Scott is apparently usually busy with work and projects during the day, but makes sure to help Jenner with taking care of their newborn at night.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night. He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up,” the source told People.

When it comes to their relationship, however, another source close to the reality star said Jenner and Scott are in no hurry to move in together and take their romance to the next level.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation. Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive,” the insider told the outlet.

The Kylie source went on to say that Jenner does not have “huge plans” for her future with Scott at the moment and is content to let things stay as they are. “For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis. She isn’t making any huge plans for the future,” the source continued.

Photo: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt