Kylie Jenner might have criticized Snapchat earlier, but the lip kit mogul is still fond of using the app to update fans about her life.

One of the things people have noticed is her penchant of wearing rings on her wedding finger, even though she is neither married nor engaged. When asked why there’s the initials “JW” on her $450 ring, Kylie replied: “Jacques Webster & Jordan Woods. Real Ones, Ok.”

People might be wondering who Jacques Webster is, but avid fans of the couple know that it is the real name of her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

According to E! News, the ring was purchased from XIV Karats in Beverly Hills. It can be customized with any initials in white or black diamonds, and can be done in 14 karat yellow, white or rose gold. Prices range from $400 to $450, depending on ring size.

Kylie and Scott are really making an effort to keep their relationship strong after having Stormi together, and they even took the time out of their busy schedules to enjoy a short vacation in Miami recently.

“They also are making time to get out just the two of them and Kylie appreciates and enjoys that,” a source close to the couple shared. “She has the best of both worlds with her amazing baby at home and a little bit of time with Travis doing the things they love to do.”

However, other sources earlier told People that Kylie and Scott have no plans to tie the knot anytime soon. In fact, they don’t even want to live together… for now.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” the insider dished. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

The source added that the lip kit mogul “has everything she needs right now and seems very happy.”

“For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis,” the insider further dished. “She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.” Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris