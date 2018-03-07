New mom Kylie Jenner has just released new photos of her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, and this time it did not have any filters.

The photos, which was shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, showed Stormi sound asleep, according to InStyle. Kylie attached a pink heart emoji with the word “Angel,” and in another, she gushed: “These cheeks!”

The first time Kylie showed Stormi’s face, it was accompanied with a Snapchat filter. The young mom said Stormi looks a lot like her when she was still a baby, and fans could not help but agree.

“She is absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations!” a netizen commented. Another wrote, “She is gorgeous like her mama, congrats!”

Aside from Stormi’s angelic face, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fans have also noted how amazing it is for Kylie to regain her pre-pregnancy body.

Kylie has posted some selfies on social media, which showed off her flat tummy. The secret to her amazing figure, a source told E! News, is a proper diet.

While Kylie “hasn’t started working out yet,” she is already “eating healthy and taking care of herself.”

Motherhood has been pretty demanding for Kylie, but she is “getting used to the crazy hours” and is “very attached to Stormi.” The source continued, “She honestly just never wants to leave her out of her sight not because she can't trust anyone, but because she just is so happy being with her baby.”

As for her baby daddy, Travis Scott, he is completely smitten with his daughter as well. Scott has tried to keep quiet about the birth of his child, but he surprised the paparazzi on February after he left the nightclub Poppy.

One of the photographers from TMZ decided to ask the new dad how his baby is doing, and they were all pleasantly shocked to hear the Houston rapper answer: “She’s beautiful.”

Sources said that he might be busy with work, but when he’s not doing anything, he helps Kylie out in caring for the baby. Despite rumors that he and Kylie have already parted ways, it looks like the young couple is still going strong since they recently enjoyed a vacation in Miami. Photo: Getty Images/David Becker