The Miami getaway of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has come to an end, and the new parents must now jet back home to their baby daughter, Stormi.

Kylie was spotted leaving her hotel on Sunday, just hours after she was seen enjoying a relaxing boat ride with her beau. The lip kit mogul kept a low profile as she wore black spandex bike shorts and paired it with an oversized grey hoodie.

Even though the hoodie hid the lower part of her face, people were able to notice a dark mark under her eye. Her boyfriend was trailing behind after her, wearing the same Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt that Kylie was spotted wearing earlier.

A source close to the couple told People that the vacation was exactly what the two needed, since it strengthened their bond more. “They were loving and affectionate the whole time.” As for the mark, “it was probably just from being tired,” the source added.

Kylie and Scott have so many commitments, but they make sure to prioritize their parenting duties. The two even managed to strike up the perfect co-parenting situation for their baby. “Kylie and Travis are a good team,” an insider dished, adding that Scott comes and goes in Kylie’s house, which Kylie is pretty happy about.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” said the source. “He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.”

A second source added that the rapper is “very much involved — as is his family.” “Kylie and Travis seem to be doing really well together,” the insider continued. “Kylie is so happy to be a mom.”

Kylie has already shared some photos of her baby daughter on social media. As for her baby daddy, Scott, he has tried to keep quiet about the birth of his child. However, he surprised the paparazzi on February after he left the nightclub Poppy.

One of the photographers from TMZ decided to ask the new dad how his baby is doing, and they were all pleasantly shocked to hear the Houston rapper answer: “She’s beautiful.” Photo: Getty Images/David Becker