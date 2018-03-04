Kylie Jenner just shared her daughter Stormi Webster’s first close-up photo on Snapchat.

Less than a month after Stormi’s birth, Jenner already shared a snap of her “pretty girl” on social media. In the picture, Stormi is wrapped in a hoodie blanket, and she is sucking on her pacifier. Jenner used small fire emojis in her post and placed them on Stormi’s head.

The adorable infant looks more like Jenner than her dad, Travis Scott. In fact, even Jenner admits that she and Stormi have obvious resemblances especially when she was still a baby herself.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1, and they announced her arrival four days later via a “To Our Daughter” video. The 11-minute clip detailed Jenner’s pregnancy journey, which she refused to talk about for the past nine months prior to giving birth.

The reality TV star’s baby daddy is also heavily featured in the video. Scott was with Jenner when she visited her doctor, and he was also with her when she gave birth. Initial rumors suggested that Jenner and Scott have called it quits even before their baby arrived, but it seems that they are still together.

Last week, the couple was spotted on their first date night since Jenner gave birth to their baby girl. On March 1, Jenner and Scott also commemorated Stormi’s first month by sharing their baby’s photo on their respective social media accounts.

Jenner shared a photo of herself carrying her daughter outside of her home on earlier this month. “My angel baby is 1 month old today,” Jenner captioned the snap.

Meanwhile, Jenner also took inspiration from her daughter and used her name for her latest Kylie Cosmetics lineup. The 20-year-old makeup mogul released her Calm Before the Storm and Eye of the Storm Kshadow palettes last month. On March 1, Jenner asked her fans to buy her palettes because they are already selling out fast.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post