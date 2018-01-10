Fox has ordered three additional episodes of “LA to Vegas.”

The pickup was first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the second episode of the comedy on Tuesday. The order brings the show’s Season 1 episode count to 15.

Shortly after the great news was reported, series stars Kim Matula and Ed Weeks took to social media to thank everyone who watched the first episode of the show.

“Wow! THANK YOU so much to everyone who watched the first episode of @latovegasfox,” Matula wrote on Instagram. “And thank you for sharing your kind comments! I hope you all had as much fun watching as we did filming.”

“THANK YOU for the faith @FOXTV and to you lovely people for watching! Three more flights booked!,” Weeks tweeted.

The pickup comes exactly one week after the series premiered on Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. EST. The debut episode managed to hold all of its “Lethal Weapon” lead-in and opened with a 1.1 rating among the all-important adults 18-49 demographic — on par with its ABC rival “Black-ish.” The “LA to Vegas” premiere averaged 3.8 million total viewers. With three days of delayed viewing, the pilot rose to a 1.5 rating in the demo and 5.6 million total viewers, making it Fox’s most-watched Tuesday comedy since 2015.

Created by Lon Zimmet, “LA to Vegas” follows the crew and passengers of Jackpot Airlines, which travels back and forth between Los Angeles and Las Vegas every weekend. Matula plays Veronica “Ronnie” Messing, a veteran flight attendant for Jackpot Airlines. Weeks, meanwhile, portrays Colin, a British professor of Economics at UCLA who strikes up a romance with Ronnie after he separates from his wife.

The series also stars Dylan McDermott as Captain Dave Pratman, who became a pilot for Jackpot Airlines after being honorably discharged from the Air Force, which ruined his dream of being a fighter pilot. The cast also includes Nathan Lee Graham as Ronnie’s fellow flight attendant Bernard Jasser; Shawn Kavanaugh as UCLA frat boy Paul, Olivia Macklin as professional stripper Nichole; and Russian bookie and gambler Artem.

“LA to Vegas” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.