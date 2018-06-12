LeBron James moving to the San Antonio Spurs is a deal that "makes sense" according to former Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller.

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers getting swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last week, the attention is solely on James now, who could enter free agency this summer due to a player option in his contract.

A number of top teams are interested in his signature but Marc Stein of The New York Times recently reported that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is entering the running to "sell James on the merits of South Texas."

The San Antonio side already has big plans this summer as they look to keep their own star player in the disgruntled Kawhi Leonard in a high-priority meeting. Should things work out on that end, the prospect of James arriving could be even likelier with the Spurs also boasting the talented LaMarcus Aldridge.

Miller thinks it would be a great move for James as he'd be part of a "perfect set-up" capable of challenging for a championship while joining forces with one of the NBA's legendary coaches who can match his stature.

"Oh, I love [the idea of LeBron James with Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge]. You have Houston, San Antonio, and the Warriors? That’s great," Miller said on "The Dan Patrick Show," as quoted on Fansided. "And Popovich. I would seriously love for him to look at Gregg Popovich and the Spurs."

"You have the perfect set-up and mixture of players. You need bigs that can shoot three’s and spread the floor. You have that in LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol. You have guards that are drop-dead shooters, Danny Green, Patty Mills, and an up-and-coming young stud, Dejounte Murray. So the infrastructure is there, in San Antonio, with a soon-to-be-Hall-of-Fame coach, and a winning tradition and culture with the Spurs," Miller added.

It's not that easy however, as the Spurs would have to clear a significant amount of cap space to make room for James. As for the 33-year-old, he would potentially be joining a side in the Western Conference for the first time which would involve competing with the Warriors and the Houston Rockets in the build-up to the NBA Finals.

"To me, it makes sense," Miller said. "The question is do you want to butt heads with Houston and Golden State in the West, or do you want to see one of those teams in the NBA Finals?"

Meanwhile, the Spurs may be handed a boost in their chase for James as it was recently reported that there is only a "slim chance" of the Akron native wanting to join the Warriors or the Boston Celtics.

His thought process is he does not want to chase Kevin Durant or former teammate Kyrie Irving at this point in his career as joining either team would require them to be traded.