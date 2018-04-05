The NBA, which has 30 teams, has yet to have a woman appointed to a head coaching role. When asked about the subject of females coaching players, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James said he would embrace women leadership in the league.

"I mean, if she knows what she's doing, we'll love it," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Thursday. "I mean, listen, at the end of the day, basketball... It's not about male or female. You know the game, you know the game."

James, a three-time NBA champion, chimed in on the topic as reports surfaced last month that San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon was in the running for the Colorado State University's men's basketball's head-coaching position. On March 22, the school announced it had selected coach Niko Medved for the job.

The Cavs star pointed out that the league's broadcasting staff was made up of female journalists including Doris Burke, who will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

"Listen, we have so many female reporters now that know the game and they cover the game," James continued. "I mean, you look at Doris Burke [Wednesday] night, she's one of the greatest that we have in our game. She knows the game, so it doesn't matter."

Conversely, James suggested that the NBA was a place for anyone who loved basketball.

"If you know the game, then everybody is accepting of that," said James. "It's the same thing with players. You have different walks and shapes and lives of players, but if you can play, you can play. You always accept it. You can't play, you can't play. If you know the game, you're always accepted. If you don't know the game, it's all about your knowledge of the game. It shouldn't matter if you're a male or a female."

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich hired Hammon in 2014 to join the team's coaching staff. She became the second female assistant coach in NBA history and the first full-time assistant coach.

"Obviously, you guys know how fond I am of coach Pop, so for him to bring Becky in there to be able to be an assistant and kind of give her input -- I don't quite know how much input she has, I'm not there on a day-to-day basis -- but just having her face there, it means a lot," James said.

"There's also some female coaches in the NFL as well too. It's cool. If you know the game, you know the game. I love talking the game, so I don't think of it being a problem at all."

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images