After helping the Cleveland Cavaliers to a ninth win in their last 10 games, LeBron James is hoping his side peaks at the right time ahead of the NBA playoffs.

James scored 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to help the Cavaliers defeat Eastern Conference leaders the Toronto Raptors in a 112-106 win at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

The three-time NBA champion went on to pass yet another record in the process as his points tally saw him overtake Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to second on the list of most 20-point games with 942.

"Just like our body movement," James reflected after the game on what his side did so well. "We've been trying to execute a lot better, trying to gear up for the post season. Our pace, our attention to detail on screens, getting it to our centers with a lot of time on the shot clock, allows us to make multiple passes throughout a possession that allows us to get the shot that we want."

The Cleveland side (48-30) now look in good stead ahead of the NBA playoffs with just four games remaining in what has been a mixed and testing regular season.

Currently in third in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs was dogged with injuries throughout this season resulting in 24 different starting lineups as well as the absence of head coach Tyronn Lue who was suffering from an undisclosed illness.

However, with a run of good form, James is hoping everything comes together as they look to win a second NBA title in three seasons.

"We want to continue build off of what we've been doing the last couple of weeks," James added. "We're almost healthy and that's from a coaching staff and player personnel [perspective]."

"We're almost healthy and if we continue to play like we've been playing both offensively and defensively, get our star point guard back in George Hill, get our star coach back in T-Lue, then we'll see what happens," he said.

The 33-year-old is on course to play all 82 games in the regular season for the first time in his 15-year career. However, before the win over the Raptors, James revealed that was not his plan.

"That has never been my plan, that’s been y’all narrative," James explained. "That’s never been my plan. My plan is to play one game at a time and see how I feel after that game. I didn’t come into the season, saying, ‘OK, we’re going to play 82 games this season,’ but my plan is to be as healthy as I can, work on my body, train my body every day to be available for my teammates every game and if that allows me to play tonight, as I am, then let’s go."

"And hopefully, I’ll be in position where I’m able to go on Thursday (against visiting Washington) as well, so we’ll take it day by day. I told you I want to play every game,” James said. “If my health continues as it is right now, then that’s what it is."

James is averaging 27.4 points, 9.1 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game this season as he is a candidate to win the NBA most valuable player award along with Houston Rockets star James Harden.