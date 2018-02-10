“Legends of Tomorrow” guest star Matt Ryan said that next week’s midseason premiere of the CW series feels like an episode of his short-lived NBC show “Constantine.”

“It did feel like a ‘Constantine’ episode in a way,” Ryan told ComicBook.com of Season 3, episode 10 of “Legends of Tomorrow,” before recalling his guest appearance in Season 4 of “Arrow.” “Getting to do the exorcisms again is great because in the ‘Arrow’ episode there’s only a little bit of the spells anythings, and there was quite a bit of that [in ‘Legends’] and it did feel like Constantine was driving the episode.”

“It was surprisingly darker than I thought it was going to be, which was great,” the Welsh actor added of the episode. “I thought the tone of it was quite dark compared to what I’ve seen of previous episodes. I thought that was great, and that Constantine fitted right into that.”

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Constantine is actually on a mission of his own when he encounters a demon with a mysterious connection with Sara (Caity Lotz). “Basically, Constantine is on his own mission, and he comes across this girl who has been possessed by a demon, and the demon knows Sara Lance’s name,” Guggenheim said. “So he comes to the Legends to basically talk to Sara and to find out what is Sara’s connection to this girl.”

According to the synopsis for the hour, the Legends agree to accompany Constantine to a present-day psychiatric hospital and are surprised to discover who the occult detective is trying to help. During the exorcism, Sara, Leo (Wentworth Miller) and Constantine go missing, leaving Ray (Brandon Routh) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to try to take care of Constantine’s client.

While Constantine won’t be sticking around at the end of the episode, Ryan thinks that the installment leaves the door open for his character’s potential return.

“When [Darhk] was first mentioned in ‘Arrow,’ there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3, episode 10, titled “Daddy Darkhest,” airs on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.