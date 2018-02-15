Fans haven’t seen the last John Constantine on CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow.”

Warner Bros. Television has confirmed to ComicBook.com that Matt Ryan will reprise his role as demonologist Constantine in Season 3, episode 15, titled “Necromancing the Stone,” which is set to air in five weeks.

Ryan’s Constantine was last seen in Season 3, episode 10 of the superhero team-up show. In the said installment, Constantine enlisted the help of the Legends when he encountered a girl (Madeleine Arthur) possessed by Mallus (voiced by John Noble). The Legends accompanied Constantine to a present-day psychiatric hospital in Star City, and were surprised to discover that the possessed girl the occult detective planned to perform an exorcism on was actually a young version of Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).

Despite their efforts, Constantine and the Legends failed to save young Nora from Mallus, as her father, Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), suddenly showed up at the end of the episode and managed to take her from the Legends’ custody by convincing her that Mallus is actually her savior.

Although Constantine didn’t stick around at the end of the installment, Ryan told ComicBook.com last week that the events in the episode leave the door open for his character’s return.“When [Damien] was first mentioned in ‘Arrow,’ there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan told said. “And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

Also, before stepping out of the Waverider, Constantine told the Legends that he would do some digging on the mysterious sixth totem after they realized that the totems could be the keys to stopping Mallus. Constantine also told Sara (Caity Lotz) to just give him a call if she and the team need his help once again with Mallus.

Are you excited for Ryan’s return as Constantine? Sound off in the comments section below!

“Legends of Tomorrow” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.