Fans will be seeing less of Kid Flash in Season 4 of CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow.”

According to TVLine, Keiynan Lonsdale won’t be returning to the superhero show as a series regular for Season 4.

Lonsdale first appeared on “Legends of Tomorrow” for its Season 3 premiere, in which Kid Flash, aka Wally West, helped Nate (Nick Zano) fight crimes. Following his two-season stint on “The Flash,” the actor joined the “Legends of Tomorrow” as a series regular midway through Season 3.

While it’s unclear how often viewers are going to see Kid Flash in Season 4 of “Legends of Tomorrow,” TVLine revealed that Iris West’s (Candice Patton) younger brother is confirmed to be a part of the Season 5 premiere of “The Flash.”

Though Lonsdale will be popping up in the next season opener of “The Flash”, Deadline reported that the “Love, Simon” actor won’t be returning as a series regular on the Grant Gustin-led series as well.

While the full Legends lineup for Season 4 of “Legends of Tomorrow” remains unclear, the synopsis for the upcoming season reveals that the Waverider crew will be dealing with magical creatures that have infected history since they released and defeated Mallus last season.

“After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms,” reads the first part of the synopsis. “The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with ‘Fugitives’ – magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things.”

Since the Time Bureau has no experience in dealing with the so-called “Fugitives,” the Legends opt to join forces with Constantine.

“As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone’s favorite demonologist to set history back on track,” reads the latter part of the season logline. “Sara and Constantine are joined by compassionate inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hotheaded ex-con Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), rebellious totem-bearer Zari (Tala Ashe), and heartbroken historian-turned-superhero Nate as they set out to save the world — and their legacy.”

