Dominic Purcell turned 48 on Saturday, and the “Legends of Tomorrow” actor celebrated his birthday with his friends and family

Purcell, who plays Mick Rory, a.k.a. Heat Wave, on the CW series, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video from his birthday party.

In the clip, Purcell tells his guests to sing happy birthday for him. Right after the song, a woman — not seen in the video — tells the Australian-British actor to give a speech. But Purcell refuses and just goes on to blow his candles out. Purcell’s eldest child, Joseph, is seen standing next to him in the clip.

Purcell, who rose to prominence for his role as Lincoln Burrows on Fox’s “Prison Break,” also regrammed a photo of him from his party. In the pic, originally posted by his friend and fellow surfer Jesse Faen, Purcell poses for the camera while sporting a pair of party crown sunglasses.

On Saturday, Purcell’s “Legends of Tomorrow” co-star Nick Zano took to social media to greet him on his special day. Check out Zano’s Instagram post below:

In addition to Joseph, Purcell has three other kids from his former wife Rebecca Williamson. They are Audrey and twins Lily and Augustus.

In 2011, three years after his divorce from Williamson, Purcell started to date “90210” alum AnnaLynne McCord. In 2014, the couple announced an amicable split, but rekindled their romance a year later. McCord told People in 2016 that she came back into Purcell’s life as a friend when the he was diagnosed with skin cancer, but the relationship soon turned romantic again.

However, in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle at the set of “BUILD Series NYC” last month, McCord said that she and Purcell are no longer together. “I still see him from time to time,” the 30-year-old actress said. “We’re friends. We’re not together anymore, but we are very close.”

“His daughters stay at my house,” McCord continued. “I love him. He’s like family to me. The kids are like family. I’ve watched them grow up. … We’re very, very amicable.”

Catch Purcell on “Legends of Tomorrow” every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.