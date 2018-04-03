Fans will learn more about Lenny’s human side in Season 2 of “Legion.”

In a recent interview with W Magazine, series star Aubrey Plaza said that viewers are going to see Lenny in a different light in the new season of the FX series. “I can say that the Shadow King is now actualized as a man, so the journey of Lenny is very different from the first season,” Plaza said. “I believe that Noah [Hawley, the creator of the show]’s intention is to explore the more human side of Lenny, and who she was before all of this happens.”

Hawley also told Deadline last January that fans can expect an evolution from Lenny in the new season. “What was interesting to me was to keep evolving Lenny,” Hawley said. “I didn’t want her to become this mask worn by another person. … She’s been through a traumatic experience as well, and what’s the other side of that? What’s her culpability?”

“I was being used as a vessel in the first season,” Plaza said of her character in the freshman run of the series. “Lenny almost became like David (Dan Stevens) where she doesn’t know what’s real or who she is. For Season 2, it’s as though my power has been taken from me. Now we have to dig deeper.”

Apparently, a powerless Lenny gives Plaza an opportunity to show her range. “It’s a very different performance when your power is stripped away, which is how I really felt this year,” the actress explained to W Magazine. “Season 1 was such a buildup to my being this powerful being that is calling the shots. I’m literally wearing a three-piece power suit and killing people with the flick of my fingers. This season, the tables have totally turned, so it’s a more vulnerable journey and a more upsetting one.”

Season 2 of “Legion” premieres on Tuesday, April 3 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX. According to the synopsis for the installment, unlikely alliances are formed as the search for the Shadow King, aka Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban), begins.

