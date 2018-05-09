Following reports that he has been fired from Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” Clayne Crawford took to social media and gave a tongue-in-cheek response.

“Wait, wait, wait......you can’t fire me on my day off!” tweeted Crawford, who plays Martin Riggs on the buddy cop series. He also posted a photo of himself seemingly making his own human shrug emoji.

Crawford shared the same photo on Instagram with the caption: “When everyone seems to know your future but you. No word from Fox or Warner Bros. I hope I’m not fired!! Dang.”

Multiple sources confirmed to TVLine that Fox and its studio partner Warner Bros. are actively searching for an actor to replace Crawford on the show.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that multiple actors have been offered the role of Riggs for a potential Season 3 and have passed. Whether or not Fox and Warner Bros. are able to find a suitable replacement for Crawford will help determine whether or not the series gets another season.

The fate of the show is expected to be revealed at the network’s upfront presentation on Monday, May 14.

Reports that Crawford has been axed from the series come two weeks after it was revealed that the 40-year-old actor had been reprimanded twice for his behavior on the “Lethal Weapon” set.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Crawford talked about the two on-set incidents for which he was given disciplinary actions.

In the first incident, which happened last fall, Crawford “reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work.” According to Crawford, his reaction prompted an angry response from the director and assistant director of the episode being shot, and Warner Bros. ordered him to undergo therapy, which he completed. Crawford also shared a portion of his pay from the episode with one of the parties involved.

The second incident took place this spring during the production of Season 2, episode 20, in which he served as director. While filming, an actor was hit by a piece of shrapnel from a special effect. According to Deadline, the actor was none other than his co-lead Damon Wayans, who plays Roger Murtaugh. “I take responsibility for the incident because I was in charge of the set,” Crawford wrote. “I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs.”

Would you still watch the show without Crawford? Sound off in the comments section below!