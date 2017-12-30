LG is releasing a new line of premium audio devices in 2018. Ahead of the products’ release, the South Korea giant has decided to introduce them via its online newsroom. Among the home speakers that LG is launching are the ThinQ Speaker and the SK10Y soundbar.

LG’s first premium audio device for 2018 is the ThinQ Speaker which features Google Assistant. Aside from giving users access to a digital assistant, the audio product is also built to offer high-quality sound experience. Therefore, users will not only enjoy listening to music with this device, but also benefit from the convenience of using the ThinQ Speaker to control a wide range of home appliances.

LG is also launching a new soundbar called SK10Y, which is capable of delivering 550W of power output. The device features Dolby Atmos technology that offers an immersive sound experience. In addition, LG has also partnered with Meridian Audio to ensure that the SK10Y has “innovative audio enhancements designed to deliver an unsurpassed listening experience.”

The LG SK10Y soundbar is the perfect audio output device fro LG’s high-end TVs, especially the LG 2018 OLED or SUPER UHD TV models. Its modern-looking design and slim profile will seamlessly blend with the new televisions. It will also enhance the functionality of the new TV models for it has full connectivity to hubs, speakers and other smart devices that have Chromecast support.

Apart from the ThinQ Speaker and the SK10Y soundbar, LG has also announced the portable PK series that features fun, convenient package for mood lighting. The devices also come equipped with Meridian Audio technologies, so consumers can expect powerful and undistorted bass and crisp speech and vocals.

Finally, LG is also releasing all-in-one party machines in 2018. The speakers are said to come with powerful audio capabilities that will cause everyone to go dancing on the floor. Some of the features of the party speakers are 1,800W output, DJ capabilities, karaoke modes and lights.

LG is showcasing all of its new premium products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada this January. “Sound technology has come a long way since LG introduced the first radio to Korean consumers almost 60 years ago. At this year’s CES, I’m confident audiences will be impressed with the amount of technology we’ve introduced into our audio products without compromising on sound quality,” LG’s Home Entertainment Company head of audio and video business division Seo Young-jae said.

Photo: LG Newsroom