LG Electronics took the wraps off of its upgraded V30 smartphone, aptly called V30S ThinQ, at Mobile World Congress 2018. The device has a striking resemblance to last year’s model, but it has something new to offer: three intelligent camera features.

After showcasing its AI platform ThinQ this past January, LG is now proudly showcasing its first mobile device that comes with such a technology. At the Barcelona event, LG unveiled the LG V30S ThinQ with smart features intended to provide an enhanced experience to users.

“Many companies talk about AI but we’re already delivering on our promise by integrating intelligent technology in the LG V30S ThinQ to features most commonly used by our customers for a whole new level of convenience never before available in a smartphone of this caliber,” LG Mobile President Hwang Jeong-hwan said in a press release.

What Hwang was referring to in his statement are the intelligent camera features of the new V30S ThinQ. The smartphone has three camera features that use the ThinQ AI: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode.

AI CAM

This feature is designed to analyze subjects in the frame, so the system could come up with a suggestion on the optimal shooting mode for the subjects. There are eight shooting mode categories present: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise and sunset. Each mode has the ability to enhance the characteristic of the subject by taking into account viewing angle, color, reflections, lighting and saturation level.

QLens

The second intelligent camera feature, called QLens, uses the image recognition capabilities of the ThinQ AI platform. It scans QR codes and provides information about items and products sold online. This is mainly designed to promote and improve online shopping, for it directs users to the lowest price of a product similar to the one they are scanning. This feature also does an image search to see matching or similar images of products scanned using the V30S ThinQ camera.

Bright Mode

The last intelligent camera feature that LG added to the upgraded V30 is Bright Mode. As its name suggests, this feature boosts the clarity of images taken in low light conditions. This smart feature does not only measure ambient light like other smartphone cameras. Instead, it uses algorithms to brighten photos.

In addition to the intelligent camera features, LG also designed the V30S ThinQ to feature Voice AI. This feature allows users to run apps and change settings using LG-exclusive voice commands. Since LG does not have its own digital assistant however, it worked with Google to incorporate Google Assistant into the new smartphone.

Hwang has also confirmed that it is rolling out new AI features to the upgraded V30. “We will continue to introduce new AI capabilities to enhance usability and to demonstrate to our customers that we are committed to delivering a great user experience that continues long after the purchase of an LG phone,” he said.

When it comes to specs and features, the LG V30S ThinQ has a 6-inch 18:9 QuadHD OLED FullVision Display with 2880x1440 resolution and 538 ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, and it has 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It even has a microSD slot that accommodates up to 2TB of expanded memory.

The IP68 rated handset features a dual rear camera system composed of a 16-megapixel standard angle camera and a 13-megapixel wide angle lens. It also has a 5-megapixel wide angle, front-facing camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and houses a 3,300mAh battery.

