Although the stars of “Love & Hip Hop” Atlanta” Season 7 are eager for their careers to take off, on episode 3, “Beginnings and Endings,” the stars will be forced to take a step back and reevaluate their priorities.

“Sierra and Shooter’s marital drama is put on pause by a shocking death in the family,” the synopsis for the VH1 series teases. In the promo, Shooter and Sierra are seen together in a car as Shooter compares his pain to a heart attack.

In August 2017, Shooter’s son, Rod Gates Jr., was reportedly shot and died from his wounds. Following his death, Shooter and Sierra shared tributes on Instagram.

Sierra and Shooter haven’t been in the best place since she found out he cheated on her with her assistant. She abandoned their marriage and started dating another man.

Although she insisted she moved on, she seemed heartbroken when an employee at her beauty salon informed her Shooter also has a 2-year-old son. Despite learning some scandalous details about her husband, it appears Sierra is still willing to support him during this tragic time.

“Dime takes a pregnancy test,” the synopsis for “Love & Hip Hop” Atlanta” Season 7, episode 3 says. In the promo for the VH1 series, Dime hands her fiancé, Shawne, a pregnancy test, and reveals she is anxious to find out the results.

The two are still in the process of planning their wedding, but it looks they could get an unexpected surprise.

“Estelita gets the courage to confront Stevie,” the synopsis for “Beginnings and Endings” states. In the promo, Estelita is seen telling her friends that Stevie doesn’t know how to separate business from pleasure and has the tendency to sleep with his artists.

Later on, Estelita is seen sitting with Erica, who is giving her a pep talk on remaining strong before they ambush Stevie over not making Estelita a priority on his record label. The two women recently repaired their friendship after a miscommunication tore them apart.

While their bond seems to be strong, their pop up on Stevie appears to fall apart when Erica gets into an argument with Stevie’s other artist, and the attention of the room shifts away from why they came to see Stevie in the first place.

“Tommie and Spice share a heart to heart,” the synopsis teases. Although Tommie and Spice’s encounter isn’t seen in the promo, the women share a few things in common.

While it is unclear what causes the sudden bond, Tommie has been in and out of trouble but has turned her focus to her music career.

Meanwhile, Spice is a dancehall queen who is attempting to make a name for herself in Atlanta. Could the two women offer each other some advice in the midst of all the drama in their lives?

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, episode 3 airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.