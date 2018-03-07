Juicy decided it’s time to make some major changes in her life following her breast cancer scare, but on “Little Women: Atlanta” Season 4, episode 13, after the radio host makes a luxurious purchase, she feels attacked when Monie doesn’t immediately support her decision.

In this exclusive sneak peek of “Big Little Decisions,” Juicy calls Monie out after the newlywed suggests Juicy made a mistake by buying a house. In the video, Monie arrives at Juicy’s new home, where the homeowner believes they are going to have a much-needed talk. However, the conversation doesn’t go as expected.

While observing the house, Monie suggests the home is too big for one person, and hints that Juicy should have a man to share the house with. The comment doesn’t go over well with Juicy, who believes Monie is being closed minded about the major step she took in her life.

“Monie needs to wake up and smell the coffee. You don’t need a man to get to where you want to go in life, that’s the way I think,” Juicy confesses to the camera.

Juicy tells Monie she is upset because she expected an apology, yet Monie seems to be set on pointing out the fact that Juicy doesn’t have a man to help her out.

“I can understand Monie being concerned for me, but can’t she also be happy for me? This is a big step, I wanted her support,” Juicy reveals.

Juicy seems convinced Monie isn’t fond of the idea that Juicy was able to take a major step in her life without having a man by her side. In the past, Monie was able to move into a nice apartment, and have the wedding of her dreams, thanks to her relationship with Morlin.

However, Juicy insisted she isn’t one to wait on a man to make things happen in her life. “If you’re not happy for me, and you can’t support me like I feel like you should you can leave,” Juicy tells Monie before the clip ends.

Monie and Juicy have had issues throughout their friendship but will this be one argument they won’t be able to move past?

“Little Women: Atlanta” Season 4 airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.

Photo: Lifetime