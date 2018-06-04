“Lords of the Fallen 2” finally has a team of developers to work on it. CI Games has tapped New York City-based Defiant Studios to develop the sequel after the project was stuck in limbo for a couple of years.

On Monday, the Polish company announced via a press release its team-up with Defiant Studios that aims to realize and deliver the anticipated sequel to “Lords of the Fallen.” CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński disclosed that they met with several teams, but ultimately decided on partnering with the New York City-based studio.

“We talked to a number of globally respected studios that had shown a strong interest in making the next LotF, and received several solid pitches. We finally decided to move forward with Defiant because we were impressed with their game concept, production expertise, and the pedigree of their developers,” Tymiński said.

“Defiant is made up of some the industry’s most talented creators, and we are thrilled to have them create the sequel to LotF. We look forward to bringing their next big game to the global market on consoles and PC,” the CEO added.

Defiant Studios founder and managing director David Grijns also commented on the partnership, saying, “We are happy that we can commit our studio to developing a great game in a well-established franchise. Our team has been excited about the chance to make the next LotF from the moment we started to work on our pitch for CI. We are particularly thrilled about the creative freedom that CI Games is willing to offer.”

Prior to the announcement, “Lords of the Fallen 2” was pretty much in limbo for the past two years. The sequel was first announced back in 2015, and it was scheduled for a 2017 release at the time. Unfortunately, Deck13 — the developer of the first game —announced that it won’t be returning for the sequel. Last year, it was found out that the project was stuck in the concept stage for two years, while its publisher was looking for a new developer, according to DualShockers.

“Lords of the Fallen 2” is being developed for PC and consoles. The game does not have a release date yet.

Photo: CI Games/Steam