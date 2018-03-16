On Thursday, “Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin accepted WWE wrestler Rusev’s open challenge to all celebrities to fight him at WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

While many names from Hollywood were proposed for the “Bulgarian Brute” to go head to head with, the most startling candidate to have stepped forward and accepted the challenge is Culkin, who shot to fame as the adorable child actor in the 90s.

“BREAKING NEWS: I am officially accepting @RusevBUL challenge to wrestle him at this year's Wrestlemania. You heard it here first, folks. Come at me, bro!” Culkin tweeted in reply to Rusev’s invitation. And he did not stop there:

He also claimed to turn “#wrestlemania” to “#culkamania,” adding “Besides, I have @StephenAmell in my corner... Right?”

However, Stephen Amell, who plays the lead in CW’s hit series “Arrow,” has already made it clear despite people casually throwing his name around for going up against Rusev, he has no interest in doing so.

Furthermore, even Rusev himself is not taking Culkin's bid to fight him in the ring seriously.

“I cannot Hit Little Kevin McAllister or Richie Rich!” he tweeted in reply to Culkin’s bold declaration, to which the actor replied:

After becoming a household name in the 90s as Kevin McAllister from the “Home Alone” series, and later on as “Richie Rich,” Culkin faded away from the spotlight, briefly surfacing over the years for all the wrong reasons.

Most recently, he made headlines for bashing the Oscars on his podcast “Bunny Ears.” He said he did not watch the event because he was busy cooking ramen and playing the guitar, while wearing a tuxedo.

He also had a number of criticisms for Oscar nominations and big winners of the night.

“Water takes the shape of whatever container it is in, this entire movie is horse s---. #Oscars” he wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet he wrote, “I firmly believe that @carlyraejepsen 's "Call Me By Your Name" should win Best Picture #Oscars”

Another celebrity, whose name was proposed for the fight, was actor and comedian Kevin Hart, put forward by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Kevin Hart. He'll put you over but you gotta kayfabe his STD." Johnson wrote in a tweet, to which Rusev replied, "Celebrities seem to come prepared! They have a great WM win/loss record..."

Other contenders who have stepped forward to meet Rusev’s challenge are “Pitch Perfect” star Skylar Astin, “Saved By The Bell” actor Mario Lopez, comedian Sal Vulcano and “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor Charlie Day.

Meanwhile, Rusev is buying his own time zeroing in on the perfect celebrity to go up against, in the much-hyped match. He has not yet accepted any of the bids from the celebrities who showed interest in fighting him.

Photo: Getty Images/ Ethan Miller