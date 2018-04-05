A Florida man has been accused of using a vacuum cleaner as a weapon in a deadly assault during an altercation which left the victim decapitated and "unrecognizable," police said.

Police from the Kissimmee Police Department responded to a call on March 14 after a man was found dead near a dumpster outside of an auto repair shop, according to an affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Authorities discovered the victim's head was severed and his blood, bone fragments and brain matter were sprayed across the scene and onto surrounding vehicles.

Police used the victim’s fingerprints to identify him, according to the report. His name has not been released to the public because authorities have not been able to contact his next-of-kin.

"As soon as I saw the [victim] I was immediately taken aback by the amount of violence that had gone into [his] murder," Kissimmee Police Detective Gary Johndro wrote in the arrest report.

Police believe that a Dirt Devil brand vacuum cleaner and wooden plank they found at the crime scene were used during the assault.

"The vacuum apparently was beaten so hard into [the victim] the vacuum broke into numerous pieces and was spread across the area," the detective wrote.

Police said that video surveillance of the scene taken from a nearby store captured the victim near a dumpster at around 3 a.m. when the suspect, identified as Angel Luis Olmeda-Rivera, 44, began the attack, reported ClickOrlando.com.

Olmeda-Rivera allegedly used the vacuum cleaner, his fists, his feet and a wooden board during the assault. Olmeda-Rivera initially stopped and walked out of the camera’s view only to return a few minutes later and resume. Police said the footage was instrumental in identifying Olmeda-Rivera as the suspect.

"There appeared to be five separate and equally brutal attacks made by the suspect towards the victim," wrote Johndro.

Olmeda-Rivera was arrested March 15 and is being held without bond at Osceola County Jail on charges including murder, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, burglary of a conveyance and violation of probation.

Police said during a March 17 interview with Olmeda-Rivera, he claimed to suffer from a mental illness and could not remember where he had been before the alleged incident. He had several cuts and abrasions on his hands but could not indicate how he sustained the injuries.

"Angel did not seem to care he had hurt someone, so I explained to him he committed a murder," Johndro wrote. "Angel looked at me, smiled and laughed at this. He did not appear shocked, remorseful or concerned by any of this information; instead, he seemed amused by it."

Photo: Larry W. Smith/Getty Images