A New York widower filed a lawsuit against a dating service claiming it failed to match him with women he considered desirable and that he never received the perks the company offered.

Insurance broker Michael Fleischer filed a $100,000 breach of contract suit Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court against LastFirst, a New York City-based "matchmaking club," after he claimed the company never refunded his money upon request.

In the lawsuit, Fleischer alleged that he paid the service $24,000, which only set him up for five dates in a year and that he never met with women who he considered "particularly special."

Fleischer, whose wife of 26 years died from lung cancer in 2009, said he signed up to the matchmaking site looking for companionship.

"I had a great marriage with someone that was everything, all rolled into one," Fleischer told the New York Daily News. "And you know, the connection is what we all — what I — thirst for and look for.

The widower explained that LastFirst reached out to him last spring and that it was one of several sites to contact him unexpectedly by phone.

"You get contacted out of the blue," said Fleischer. "Somebody calls your cellphone, tells you, 'you were recommended by a woman you met, but I can't disclose who."

However, Fleischer alleged that the dating service looped him into paying for services he never received and that he didn't like the women he met.

"The individuals that they introduced me to were no different than anybody else, nothing special. No offense, but it just wasn’t there," he said.

In what Fleischer called a "moment of weakness," he inked two contracts in April 2017 with the company, including one for "social referral service," and another for a "consulting services agreement," according to court documents.

The social referrals, or setups, came with a price tag of $1,000, while the consultations were $23,000. The sessions were supposed to cover "concierge services" like personal styling and relationship advice, which the widower claimed he never received.

"None of those services were ever offered," Fleischer told the New York Post. "I had consultations with them, and they showed me some profiles of this one and that one. At the end of the day, nothing was really matchable."

Fleischer said his experience wouldn’t deter him on his search for love and that he's still looking for a "very engaging individual" who enjoys working out and traveling, just like his first wife.

