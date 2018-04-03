“Married at First Sight” Season 6 has been showing participants’ pasts affecting their new marriages, and in Tuesday’s episode, Molly Duff will open up to Jonathan Francetic about her father’s death.

In a clip exclusive to International Business Times (seen above), Jon asks his wife about what exactly happened to her dad, and Molly explains that the death was very sudden.

“One day he had a stomach ache, so he went to the doctor. And they came home and they told us that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. They said he had a year to live, and he ended up having less than two weeks,” she says.

She reveals that the anniversary of her father’s death is just a few days away, and it’s been seven years since his death.

For Jonathan, this discussion is a good sign. He knows that while losing a parent is not something she’ll ever get over, she seems to be coming from a place of acceptance.

“I like the way that she’s talking about it,” he tells the cameras. “She’s doing it in a positive way. It really speaks to the person that she is, and she’s a great person.”

Photo: Lifetime/Karolina Wojtasik

It seems like Molly’s positive outlook will have a big affect on Jon, just as it did the experts. As previously reported, “Married at First Sight” psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin explained that Molly’s traumatic grief isn’t something she’ll ever really be over, but they wouldn’t have put her on the show if she was consumed by her grief.

“Loss and trauma, though extremely painful, can also be experiences that can shape your worldview and even your approach to relationships – and not always in negative ways!” Griffin told IBT in December. “We always keep in mind our participants’ backgrounds of loss and trauma when considering potential matches. On ‘MAFS,’ I often advocate for those with a traumatic background – I do not believe one’s trauma history should be used against them or immediately rule them out from being able to find love in an extraordinary way. ”

She and the other experts may have made the right choice for Jonathan. He suddenly sounds surer of their marriage after hearing Molly speak about her dad. “This tells me, more than anything, marriage is not something you can give up on and walk away from,” he says.

This is an important week for the “Married at First Sight” couples. They’ll be going on their second honeymoons, and it’ll be their last chance for a getaway before they have to make their decisions.

“Married at First Sight” Season 6, episode 13 airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.