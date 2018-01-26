Many people, especially fans of the “Today” show, were shocked when NBC announced they were terminating Matt Lauer over a sexual harassment complaint. However, a new report alleges the anchor was well aware he was going to be fired.

Although Lauer has remained out of the spotlight since the end of his relationship with the network and has stayed close by his home in the Hamptons, it didn’t stop a source at NBC from revealing the anchor’s final days on the network were riddled with anticipation of when the ball was going to drop.

According to Page Six, the anchor began to suspect his time was up during the annual Macy Thanksgiving Day parade, just days before his termination. “This is going to be my last parade,” the journalist was reportedly overheard telling a co-worker on Nov. 23, 2017.

Just days later, on Nov. 29, NBC announced they had cut ties with the journalist after receiving a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Since his termination, Lauer has struggled to accept the truth. “He goes between sadness and acceptance of his fate, to disbelief how it all happened so quickly and how the situation was so out of his control,” an insider said.

An NBC source told the media outlet that Lauer was aware he was being investigated by several publications, but no one was aware of the information they had on him.

NBC President Noah Oppenheim and Chairman Andy Lack reportedly asked Lauer “several times” if there was anything they needed to know, but the journalist denied he had anything to hide.

Eventually, it was exposed that the anchor had been having sexual relationships with junior staff members, and NBC quickly cut ties with Lauer, who had been on the network for years.

Lauer released a statement apologizing for his actions, but suggested some of the allegations made against him weren’t completely true. “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he said.

For now, Lauer has continued to lay low and is reportedly in the beginning stages of divorce with his wife Annette Roque.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images