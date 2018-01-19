Matt Lauer was fired by NBC over sexual harassment allegations, but now it seems some of his closest colleagues are being punished for their association with the anchor.

A new report alleges the network is eager to terminate friends of the journalist. Insiders told Page Six Lauer’s friendship with Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis could already be affecting the chef’s position on “Today.”

The two were rumored to be having an affair twice, after they were first spotted on the beach in Barbados together in 2011, and grabbing dinner alone in New York in 2013.

Although rumors of an affair were denied, De Laurentiis hasn’t been seen much on “Today” since Lauer was fired.

“Matt always had the final say on show experts, but now they want new blood. They want more diversity,” a source explained.

De Laurentiis’ rep has denied the star is being terminated from the Network. “Giada will still be making her appearances on ‘Today’ and we are currently working on her schedule to confirm.”

Meanwhile, one of Lauer’s buddies, top producer, Don Nash, recently left NBC after almost 30 years. On Tuesday, the network announced Nash “has decided to step away from his executive producer role at ‘Today.’”

However, an NBC insider hinted that the departure from his position wasn’t necessarily voluntary.

“Don is one of the nicest guys in the business, but he was part of ‘Matt’s club’ headed by [former ‘Today’ EP] Jim Bell. They deny covering up for Matt, but they certainly catered to him, and they are very much entrenched in Lauer’s legacy,” the source revealed.

Those still employed at NBC also continue to reflect on the shocking allegations made against Lauer.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon they had a hard time when Lauer was first fired from the network. “It was a difficult time for the show—no question,” Kotb said.

Although the women admitted they still cared about Lauer, Guthrie revealed Hoda being named as her co-anchor to replace him was the silver lining of it all. “But, you know, as you say, it’s like something really lovely and positive has happened. So, I think that’s where we’re focused,” she said.

Since being terminated from his role on the “Today” show, Lauer has kept a low profile and readjusted his focus to his family and marriage.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images