Meghan Markle's travel essentials include a hand sanitizer spray.

The "Suits" star has always been a jetsetter, especially when she started dating Prince Harry, and loves traveling. In fact, Prince Harry and Markle have already visited Iceland, Botswana and Jamaica together. Whenever they travel, the actress makes sure to include a hand sanitizer spray in her hand luggage.

"I'm no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitizer spray to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat," Markle wrote on her lifestyle blog The Tig (via Daily Express).

The "Horrible Bosses" star knows that this may look odd to others, but it's worth it. "Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you'll be the one whistling dixie with nary a sniffle," Prince Harry's fiancée added.

In addition, Markle suggests that one should take a high strain probiotic and hydrate before traveling. "This dynamic duo of probiotics and agua will keep your gut health in check and honestly stave off jet lag if you're globetrotting on your travels," the future royal explained.

Aside from these tips, Markle told Birchbox that she always brings her dryer sheets in her luggage. Dryer sheets are used with tumble dryers and reduce static on clothes. "Your clothes will smell fresh when you arrive – and especially when you return home!" Markle said.

Markle is also a huge fan of essential oils, in particular tea tree oil. The actress told Allure in 2014 that she uses this for mosquito bites and small breakouts. She considers it her "little cure-all."

Markle has great and practical travel tips, but she has already decided to reduce her presence on social media. Thus, it is unlikely for fans to read tips and tricks from her personal blogs.

The "Dater's Handbook" actress has already shut down her lifestyle blog, the Tig, in April. Earlier this year, she also deleted her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

According to the palace, Prince Harry's fiancée "is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years." However, she decided to deactivate her account because "she has not used these accounts for some time."

Photo: Getty Images/Jeremy Selwyn