Many see Princess Diana in Meghan Markle.

Markle has been compared to her late future mother-in-law. According to Claudia Joseph, an author and royal correspondent, Prince Harry's bride-to-be remind her of the late princess.

Joseph said that Markle is "reminiscent of Diana." "I think because she is an American and has come from a very different background to us Brits, I think she thinks about things and it's quite serious and possibly thinks, 'perhaps we should do it this way rather than that way,'" she explained (via Express).

"It can only be a good thing. She is going to have to keep her mouth shut at times, she can't talk about Donald Trump perhaps in the same way as she did on her blog," Joseph added. "In terms of campaigning for female rights, she is very reminiscent of Diana."

Markle is "going to be a breath of fresh air really," the royal expert continued.

Andrew Morton also sees some similarities between Princess Diana and Markle. "I think what Diana and Meghan have most in common is that they're both glamorous," Morton told Entertainment Tonight. "Feminine, but also feminists. They're independent...certainly for Diana, but also, humanitarian. Two women who want to give back."

However, there are also some differences. According to solestry expert Jane Sheehan, Markle and Kate Middleton are born leaders while the Princess of Wales was more trusting.

"Meghan has an elongated second toe, which means she has natural leadership qualities," Sheehan said. "This particular feature is separate to the feelings and emotions link to the second toe, but down to research that shows, time and again, leaders are often found to have this trait. She also has a short big toe, which indicates she's a multi-tasker."

"The fourth toe on Diana's left foot was curved towards her big toe showing she'd rather spend time with people she'd known for years," Sheehan added. "She also wouldn't notice when these old friends were changing into enemies. If something negative happened, she'd think, 'They're not really like that — I've known them for years.'"

In related news, Markle's brother who didn't receive an invite to her royal wedding, doesn't think that she would be the next Princess Diana. According to Thomas Markle Jr., the "Horrible Bosses" actress is not as genuine as the late princess.

"That's what Meg wants, but I don't think that's going to happen. She's not genuine like Diana," he continued. "There's a whole different side of her that has started to surface and it's ugly to see."

