Meghan Markle has some contributions to the monarchy.

There are different opinions regarding the "Suits" actress' move to join the royal family. Some questioned what she would bring while others believed that she would end the anchors of the British monarchy - tradition, reserve and quiet duty. But Jane Mulkerrins thinks otherwise.

"I, however, would argue the opposite," Mulkerrins wrote. "In an era of doom and gloom, with Britain divided about Brexit and the US tearing itself apart over Trump, this glossy Californian might be the best addition to our dusty old monarchy in decades."

Mulkerrins added that Markle shares the same celebrity status as Princess Diana. Both have the same charisma. But unlike the late Princess of Wales and Prince Charles, there is no competition between the couple.

"Charles would spend weeks crafting a speech about a subject really dear to his heart and then the press would totally ignore it. The papers would instead be filled with pictures of Diana's new hairstyle," author Penny Junor wrote.

The royal biographer doubts that Prince Harry and Markle would have the same conflict. However, the couple's tandem might be a threat to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's.

"I don't think she'll outshine Harry. He has a big personality and is very much loved – they will be a great double act," Junor said. "The issue, however, might be that combined star power itself: I think the potential problem is that she and Harry might outshine William and Kate."

Princess Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, considered Prince Harry and Markle a "power couple." According to him, the pair can do more things together. He also believed that they will represent the monarchy in the Commonwealth more often than Prince William.

"Meghan and Harry are going to be a power couple," Morton wrote. "Together they can make more change. You're going to see them as far more activists than perhaps previous royal couples."

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple's guests are limited. So, a number who wished to witness the nuptials didn't receive an invite. Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were among the uninvited celebrities who joked about crashing the royal wedding.

"We are official wedding crashers," Kotb joked during their guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. "We're not invited to the wedding. We're just gonna dress up, and hang around."

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland