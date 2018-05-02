Meghan Markle was once caught in a dangerous situation while living in Buenos Aires and working at the United States embassy.

Andrew Morton, a royal biographer, recently shared some harrowing details about the incident, which he discovered while writing “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.”

“One of the scariest things for her was when she was traveling with a convoy when she worked for the State Department in Buenos Aires. She was with the American convoy that was attacked by demonstrators. She wasn’t hurt but they whacked placards on the vehicles and it was the scariest moment of her life. It really was a horrendous experience for her. It really scared her to death,” Morton said (via Express).

Prince Harry’s fiancée previously talked about her time in the country during an interview with Marie Claire. In 2013, she told the publication that she initially thought she will have a career in politics after spending some time in Buenos Aires.

“It was during their economic devaluation and our Secretary of the Treasury at the time, Paul O’Neill, was there. So I’m 20 years old, in Buenos Aires, in a motorcade, doing the whole thing. I thought for sure I would still have a career in politics. Then I came back to L.A. for Christmas, and a friend of mine from college introduced me to this manager,” she said.

After her stint in the country, Markle continued her activist travels in other parts of the world. She has visited Rwanda for World Vision’s clean water campaign, and she was also the ambassador for One Young World.

Markle and Prince Harry will also be embarking on their first tour together in Australia after their royal wedding on May 19. They will be attending the Invictus Games in Sydney in September.

Last year, the royal couple made their first public debut at the same sports event, but it was held in Toronto, Canada at that time.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). After their honeymoon, they will start working on the causes that are close to their hearts, according to People.

