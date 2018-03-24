Meghan Markle is following Kate Middleton's fashion choices when it comes to rewearing outfits.

The Duchess of Cambridge is popular for recycling her royal dresses. Markle did the same when she joined Prince Harry in Ireland in an unannounced visit on Friday.

Markle arrived in Belfast in a Mackage coat, Victoria Beckham cashmere crewneck sweater, Greta Constantine teal midi skirt and Jimmy Choo velvet pumps. The white sweater that the "Horrible Bosses" wore was the same top she used during her engagement photo shoot with Prince Harry, Express reported.

For the said sighting, Markle wore her hair in a sleek updo with a center parting. She opted for a light makeup with nude lips and lashing mascara. On the other hand, Prince Harry sported black trousers and grey blazers with a blue jumper over a white shirt.

Middleton and Markle have no problems following each other's fashion preferences. In fact, just recently, the Duchess was photographed wearing black pants in her final engagement.

On Thursday, Prince William and Middleton stepped out together for another Commonwealth event. The royal mom opted to wear black skinny jeans, a cream-colored coat by Goat, a printed top by Hobbs and pumps. She complemented her get up with a black clutch and drop pearl earrings.

Prince William's wife rarely uses trousers as she prefers dresses. Meanwhile, Prince Harry's fiancée has been photographed wearing pants in several royal engagements already.

According to sources, Middleton and Markle are good friends. This is despite the reports suggesting that there is an issue between the two. However, they are not BFFs yet as they do not have the same interests.

"I think they are certainly friendly and they are spending more time with each other. You know they're neighbors in Kensington Palace and I know that Meghan enjoys going over to see Kate and the children, and she does enjoy that. I'm told there's always an open invitation for her to be with Kate ever when she wants," Katie Nicholl told InStyle.

"I think that any animosity is probably a fabrication in the press. I've never heard to suggest that they don't get along," the biographer continued. "I do hear plenty to suggest that they're quite different people and that have quite different interests and that Meghan is quite independent and very confident and very keen to I think establish her own network of friends over here in London."

