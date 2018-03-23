The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding is only a few weeks away. However, the couple remains mum as to where they will spend their honeymoon after they tie the knot.

According to Good Housekeeping, these are the potential places that Prince Harry and the "Suits" star will visit once they are officially married.

Ireland

Prince Harry and Markle may jet off to the Emerald Isle for a "mini-moon." However, according to the report, it will not be considered their "official" honeymoon as they will be part of a series of engagements for over two days.

Seychelles

This is another remote but beautiful destination. Prince William and Kate Middleton spent their honeymoon there in 2011. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed 10 days in Seychelles where they swam and enjoyed local wildlife. The couple reportedly spent $6,000 night in their luxury villa that included a personal butler.

Broadlands

This estate is located in Hampshire and has been a popular honeymoon destination for the royals. In fact, it's where Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip headed before they visited Birkhall in Scotland in 1947.

Prince Charles also took Princess Diana there after their royal wedding in 2011. The Prince of Wales returned there after he tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Greece

Prior to their big day, Prince Harry and Markle will visit Greece. Spiros Lougaris, the owner of Castelli Hotel, announced on Facebook that the couple will be spending a day in their resort prior to their royal wedding. The publication noted that the place is stunning, so the couple might be enticed to return for their honeymoon.

Botswana

This country is close to Prince Harry's heart. In fact, the prince considered it as his "second home." Thus, they might flight back there for their honeymoon.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle are reportedly planning to start their family soon. According to Katie Nicholl, the royal wants to become a dad soon.

Paul Burrell also thinks the same. "I believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start a family as soon as possible!" Princess Diana's former butler confessed. "Harry also wants a large family and wants children as quickly as possible."

Just like Prince Harry, Markle is reportedly eager to have kids, too. According to Erin Specht, who dated Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. for 16 years, the actress was "desperate to have a family of her own."

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother. Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum," Specht said about the future royal. Photo: Getty Images/Oli Scarff