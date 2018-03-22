Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will stick with the royal family's tradition when it comes to choosing their wedding rings.

Ben Roberts, managing director of Cloagau, which provided gold for Prince Harry's family for over a century, believes that Markle's wedding band will be made from a Welsh gold. He also added that its color will likely match her engagement ring.

"Looking at her engagement ring, it will probably have to match, so it will probably be yellow," Roberts told Reuters.

Prince Harry gave Markle a light shade of gold ring when he asked her to marry him. The Duke personally designed it and added three diamonds in it.

According to Goldsmiths, the design in Markle's engagement ring reflects her personality. The multi-stone band represents the "Suits" star's being "strong-minded."

"It's essential that it is not only the perfect fit in size but also the right style for you or the person you intend on asking to share your life with," the Goldsmiths' representative said. "She considers herself to be a strong-minded, fashionable woman and a modern romantic at heart so she'll be keen to have something a little different on her finger."

"The multi-stone ring uses a state-of-the-art diamond setting technique to create a larger visual appearance and one of a full stone creating a high impact design and sparkling statement. The possibilities and shapes vary so the wearer can find a one-of-a-kind look to suit her contemporary taste," the company added.

The tradition of using Welsh gold in their wedding rings has been upheld by the royal family since 1923 when the Queen Mother married King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II also owned one when she tied the knot with Prince Philip in 1947.

Prince Charles used the same material when he married Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince William and Kate Middleton also chose the same type of gold on their royal wedding in 2011.

Clarence House has also acknowledged this tradition on Christmas. In a post on Twitter in December, the palace wrote "On the fifth day of Clarence House Christmas, my true love sent to me, Welsh gold rings. Did you know the British Royal Family have used pure Welsh gold to create their wedding rings since 1923?"

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson