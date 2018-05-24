Meghan Markle needs to curtsy to Kate Middleton now that she's an official royal.

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Markle had tied the knot and the former "Suits" actress is an official member of the Firm. Thus, she has to follow the royal protocol that includes curtsy to those who are above her ranking.

Prince William is the second-in-line to the throne while Prince Harry is at the sixth rank. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to be king and queen someday. Thus, Markle has to curtsy to Prince William and Middleton, Metro reported.

Aside from this, Markle has to follow the other rules that the royals uphold. For instance, she could no longer do selfies.

According to Daily Mail, the newlyweds were recently approached by a young couple who requested to have a selfie with them. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex politely declined.

"We're not allowed to do selfies," Markle explained.

In addition, the "Horrible Bosses" star should be more conscious of her manner of dressing and behavior, especially in the public. Short skirts and crossing legs are not allowed. The royals are encouraged to cross their ankles instead which is often observed by Middleton who is known for her "duchess slant."

Meanwhile, according to New.com.au, a photo of Markle and Middleton taken last February on their first royal engagement together was criticized by some fans. The former Hollywood actress was seen mimicking Middleton's "duchess slant" which sparked the speculation of "how much of it is an act."

In related news, Markle made her debut as an official royal at Prince Charles' garden party. Many noticed that the Duchess of Sussex was changed. She dressed like Middleton.

Prince Harry's wife donned Goat's rose-pink Flavia pencil dress with tailored bodice, pencil skirt and silk-chiffon yoke and long sleeves. She paired it with nude stockings, pumps and Philip Treacy hat.

Markle's get up was reminiscent of Middleton's attire when the Duchess of Cambridge attended her first garden party in2012. During the said sighting, she sported a pink pleated long-sleeved Emilia Wickstead dress and a tilted hand.

"The placement of both their pink hats is exactly the same — tilted to the right," the People writer noted. "Meghan, however, wore her hair up in a sleek bun (a departure from her usual messy style), while Kate opted for her signature messy blowout. Their earrings also differed, with Prince Harry’s wife opting for diamond floral studs and Kate choosing pearl earrings."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson