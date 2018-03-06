Meghan Markle had a low-key bridal shower.

Over the weekend, the "Suits" star's friends throw her a spa-themed bridal shower ahead of her royal wedding with Prince Harry. The celebration took place at a Soho Farmhouse in London, England, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

Soho Farmhouse features 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside with cabins, cottages, both indoor and outdoor pools, a barn cinema, tennis court, a spa and sauna. It's among Prince Harry and Markle's favorite places for their date nights.

Among those who make it are Markus Anderson and Misha Nonoo. Nonoo was the designer of the white button-shirt that Markle wore at the Invictus Games in Toronto when she and Prince Harry made their first public appearance together.

"I had no idea she was going to wear it," the New York-based designer told Evening Standard after seeing Markle in her design. "It was a beautiful surprise and I was touched. The exposure has been incredible."

Initially, it was believed that Nonoo was Prince Harry and Markle's matchmaker. "I really can't answer that," she said with a laugh when asked if she set up the "Horrible Bosses" star and the Duke.

Later on, Prince Harry and Markle's secret matchmaker, whom the couple refused to name was identified as Violet von Westenholz. She was also present at the actress' hen-do party, New York Post reported.

Prince Harry and Westenholz have been friends for years. In fact, she's one of his trusted inner circle of friends.

"Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone," a source recalled how Westenholz helped Prince Harry find his the one. "It's hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, were reportedly missing at the event. The Duchess of Cambridge is already a few weeks away from her due date. Meanwhile, the TV personality 's mom is expected to fly to England for her baptism this month. So, they are set to meet soon.

