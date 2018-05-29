Meghan Markle recently became the first member of the royal family to highlight the importance of menstrual hygiene.

On her royal biography, which was released after she tied the knot to Prince Harry, Markle encouraged everyone to avoid period shaming.

“Beyond India, in communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world. We need to push the conversation, mobilize policy-making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes. We need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation,” she wrote.

Prior to Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, the couple also announced that in lieu of gifts, they wish their guests could donate a generous amount of money to their chosen organizations. They named the Myna Mahila Foundation as one of the groups they wish to support. The foundation was founded by Suhani Jalota, 23, a graduate of Duke University.

Jalota and Markle traveled to India last year while the latter was already dating Prince Harry.

“She really knew coming in with the specifics were and why it was such an important problem. Her conversations and questions to us were more nuanced and she definitely knew her stuff coming in,” Jalota said.

Jalota was also present at Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The 23-year-old called Markle’s efforts at helping them promote menstrual hygiene as a “huge support” to the cause.

“We need more ambassadors for causes that are not just trendy, but ones that are really critical and important for us to understand. The fact that Meghan Markle is involved is absolutely amazing,” Jalota said.

The other charities that Prince Harry and Markle chose to support are CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), an organization that supports children growing up with HIV and their families, Crisis, a national charity for homeless people, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children, StreetGames, an organization that uses sports to improve people’s lives, Surfers Against Sewage, a national marine conservation and campaigning charity, and The Wilderness Foundation UK, an organization that promotes the benefits and enjoyment of wild nature.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson