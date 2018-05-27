Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, has returned to Los Angeles days after the royal wedding.

Over the weekend, the yoga instructor was photographed in her brown sweater and orange trousers while in Los Angeles. She was also seen walking her two dogs.

Ragland made headlines on May 19 after she became the only member of Markle’s family to attend her wedding Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. She was also seen looking a tad bit emotional while her daughter and Prince Harry exchanged their vows in front of their thousands of guests.

After the ceremony, Ragland was photographed walking with Prince Charles, who guided her out of the chapel. The divorcee also rode the car with Markle on their way to the church.

Following Markle and Prince Harry’s big day, the former actress’ half-sister, Samantha Markle, accused Ragland of cashing in on the royal wedding. On her Twitter account, the MS patient also claimed that it was Ragland that leaked some personal photos of Markle to the media.

“Even Doria cashed in talking to Oprah and some of the first photos out there only she could have had,” she wrote (via The Sun).

Samantha also criticized Ragland’s appearance at the royal wedding and compared it to a hockey player in the penalty box.

Meanwhile, it seems that there is no stopping Samantha from throwing shade at Markle and her mom. Most recently, she criticized the 36-year-old for not reaching out to their family even after she already tied the knot with Prince Harry.

“She can reach out to family, the world does not have to suck up to her. We are just as embarrassed by her. Trust me she does not suddenly walk on water and she owes it to our father. It is not charity, it is gratitude,” she wrote (via the Daily Mail).

On a follow-up tweet, she claimed that she wasn’t bitter over not getting an invitation to the royal wedding because she preferred to watch on television than to be stuck in the London traffic.

