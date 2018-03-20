Although British wedding cakes traditionally feature a top tier of fruit cake, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to break from customs and serve a uniquely flavored dessert on their big day.

On Tuesday, it was announced the couple has chosen the pastry chef who will create their wedding cake. “For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes,” Kensington Palace shared on their Twitter page.

The flavor of the royal wedding cake was also revealed. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers,” the palace tweeted.

Ptak admitted she is thrilled to be creating the sweet treat the couple will enjoy on their special day. “I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,” she stated.

“Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor makes this the most exciting event to be a part of,” she added.

According to the Violet Cakes website, Ptak bakes her cakes using organic ingredients and tends to decorate using a “simple, rustic style.”

While the chef’s name may be new to some, she actually isn’t a complete stranger to the royal couple.

“Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig,” the palace revealed.

In December, People reported Markle and Prince Harry were leaning towards a banana flavored wedding cake. Although it appears the couple has since had a change of heart, they reportedly can’t wait to share the Lemon cake with their wedding guests.

Although fans of the royal family will not be able to nosh on the couple’s wedding cake, they will definitely feel included throughout the ceremony. “They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved,” Prince Harry’s secretary previously stated.

Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to get married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images