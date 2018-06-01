Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's honeymoon album is fake.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been out in the spotlight. It is believed that they took a break to enjoy their honeymoon. But Star magazine published a report with a headline that read: "Harry & Meghan's Honeymoon Album! All The Romantic Photos!" The cover features Prince Harry without a shirt and Markle in a bikini. They seemed to be at the beach.

The publication also teased their readers about the couple's $4 million celebration and top-secret island paradise. "There were fireworks!" its eyewitnesses claimed.

However, Gossip Cop has reported that the album is fake. The rumor-debunking site insisted that the cover photo featuring the couple is not authentic.

Some of the photos in the album were taken from Markle's Jamaica-set wedding celebration with ex-husband Trevor Engelson in 2011. Meanwhile, the other shots were part of Prince Harry's trip to the Carribean island nation in 2017.

Gossip Cop insisted that Star digitally altered the photos. It combined Prince Harry and Markle's separate pictures to dupe the readers that it was the pair's honeymoon snapshot. In addition, the article inside the tabloid acknowledges that Prince Harry and Markle haven't ventured off yet as they need to "tend to royal business first."

Prince Harry and Markle's honeymoon was initially set to Namibia. However, recent reports claim that the pair is heading to Canada, instead.

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. However, the luxury resort denied the reports.

"Though Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has a longstanding history of serving as a royal retreat, we can confirm that the couple is not currently booked for a stay," the resort's property representative told People.

According to Omid Scobie, Prince Harry and Markle 's honeymoon destination has been changed multiple times. The couple reportedly needs to do so for security reasons.

"The honeymoon destination has changed a few times since they started planning," Scobie explained. "If a location leaks prior to travel, it compromises their safety on the trip, and they'll be advised by their protection team to change plans."

Prince Harry and Markle will be gone for a few weeks. But the newlyweds are expected to return in June for the Trooping the Colour celebration.

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons