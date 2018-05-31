Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney are good friends.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were among Prince Harry and Markle's wedding guests. They were also invited to the evening reception hosted by Prince Charles for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to an insider, Amal is more than a wedding guest. She and Markle have a "natural friendship" and the lawyer helps the former "Suits" actress settle into London life.

"Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests," an insider told People. "Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one."

Markle and Amal were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend. They became closer when the new royal moved to the U.K.

Amal attended the royal wedding with Clooney. She donned a yellow Stella McCartney midi dress with a matching veiled fascinator. The "Money Monster" actor danced with Markle and Kate Middleton at the reception. However, when he invited Sarah Ferguson on the dance floor, the Duchess of York reportedly declined.

Prince Harry and Markle's evening reception was very private. They only invited 200 guests from the 600 individuals who witnessed the wedding ceremony.

Prince William reportedly shared a filthy joke about wet knickers during his best man speech. But the details of the Duke of Cambridge's statement remain unknown.

One of the wedding guests described Middleton's husband to be in a "jokey, wonderful mood" during the evening reception. "He must have been relieved that it wasn't all about him," the source added.

Aside from Prince William, Prince Harry's best friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, made the crowd laugh when he joked about the groom's past scandals and baldness.

"He brought up Harry's tabloid antics and made fun of his hair loss," a source told Us Weekly about van Straubenzee's speech. "The entire room was cracking up."

Prince Harry and Markle had a great night during their evening reception. But the newlyweds were reportedly too exhausted that they "snuck off" before the party officially ended.

"They let themselves have a few drinks, then they were ready to get back for some rest," the insider said. "It got rowdier as the night went on."

